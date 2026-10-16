Mitchell finished with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason loss to Houston.

Mitchell drew the start but struggled to generate offense, missing all four of his three-point attempts while committing three turnovers. Oklahoma City shot just 13.9 percent from beyond the arc as a team, and Mitchell was among several Thunder guards who couldn't find their rhythm. He'll look to bounce back when the regular season begins.