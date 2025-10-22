Mitchell finished Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets with 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 15 minutes.

Mitchell was a spark plug off the Oklahoma City bench, stepping up in the absence of Isaiah Joe (knee) and Jalen Williams (wrist), both of whom are considered day-to-day. Mitchell's role could be in jeopardy when the Thunder are at full strength, but he made a strong case for himself to remain involved Tuesday.