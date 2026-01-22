Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

This will be Mitchell's ninth start this season and he'll be joined in the first unit by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren. As a starter, Mitchell has produced averages of 16.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 triples and 1.5 steals per game.