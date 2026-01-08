Mitchell accumulated 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 129-125 overtime win over the Jazz.

Mitchell continues to put up above-average numbers despite coming off the bench, scoring double digits for the 10th straight game. While his red-hot start to the season was clearly unsustainable, he has quietly gone about his business in recent times. In fact, in seven games over the past two weeks, he has flirted with top 50 value in standard leagues, averaging 13.0 points, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 three-pointers.