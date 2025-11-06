Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Will start vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Mitchell gets the nod as a starter along with Aaron Wiggins, with Lugentz Dort (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (back) on the mend. Mitchell and Wiggins will be joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein in the first five.
More News
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Available to play•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Goes through shootaround•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Added to injury report•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Delivers 20 points from bench•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Drops 18 from second unit•
-
Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Continues strong season•