Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell gets the nod as a starter along with Aaron Wiggins, with Lugentz Dort (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (back) on the mend. Mitchell and Wiggins will be joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein in the first five.