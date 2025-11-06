default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mitchell will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell gets the nod as a starter along with Aaron Wiggins, with Lugentz Dort (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (back) on the mend. Mitchell and Wiggins will be joined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein in the first five.

More News