Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't play Thursday
Mitchell (abdomen) has been ruled out for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
Mitchell is set to sit out his fourth straight game Thursday, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Denver. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will continue to divvy up Mitchell's minutes while he's sidelined.