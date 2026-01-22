Mitchell has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to a right hip contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Mitchell had an excellent game before exiting, posting 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes. However, a bruised right hip will cut his outing short. His next chance to play will come Friday against Indiana. Look for Brooks Barnhizer, Isaiah Joe or Kenrich Williams to see an uptick in playing time during the remainder of Wednesday's game.