Caruso contributed 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals over 24 minutes during Monday's 140-129 win over the Hawks.

Caruso posted his best scoring performance of the season off the bench, and he matched the encouraging total with nine rebounds over 24 minutes. The Thunder are dealing with some frontcourt absences, and the versatile veteran chipped in wherever he could, missing only one shot while grabbing his share of boards.