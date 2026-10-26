Caruso closed Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes.

Caruso delivered an excellent all-around performance off the bench, leading Oklahoma City in assists while contributing across every major statistical category. With Cason Wallace exiting early due to a left shoulder injury and Jalen Williams suffering a potentially serious leg injury late in the contest, Caruso could see increased playing time and playmaking opportunities in the coming games.