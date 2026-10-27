Caruso won't return to Monday's game against the Suns due to a right ankle sprain, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports. He'll finish with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in nine minutes.

Caruso turned his ankle late in the second quarter and won't return in the second half of this one. With the veteran wing out for the remainder of the contest, Bennet Stirtz and Josh Dix will likely see increased burn. Caruso's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game at Dallas.