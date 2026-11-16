Caruso totaled 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals across 18 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 125-103 win over the Kings.

The four thefts were a season high for Caruso, while the 11 points represented just the third time in 11 games that he's scored in double digits. The veteran wing hasn't seen his workload increase despite the Thunder's rash of injuries, and through seven contests in November (one start) he's averaging 20.9 minutes, 6.7 points, 3.6 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 threes.