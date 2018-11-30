Thunder's Andre Roberson: Suffers yet another setback
Roberson (kneecap) suffered an avulsion fracture in his left leg Thursday and will be reevaluated in six weeks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Roberson continues to endure multiple setbacks during his recovery from knee surgery and will take at least the next six weeks to heal the left leg avulsion fracture. Roberson apparently suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly during a workout Thursday. Once the injury heals, Roberson will be reevaluated and it's possible that he will be tagged with a timetable for a return. The Colorado product has been sidelined since scoring five points against the Pistons last season in January.
More News
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Suffers setback•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Hopes to be cleared by December•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Will do non-contact work in camp•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Yet to be cleared for contact•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Hopes to be back by December•
-
Thunder's Andre Roberson: Targeting return for training camp•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.