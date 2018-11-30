Thunder's Andre Roberson: Suffers yet another setback

Roberson (kneecap) suffered an avulsion fracture in his left leg Thursday and will be reevaluated in six weeks, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Roberson continues to endure multiple setbacks during his recovery from knee surgery and will take at least the next six weeks to heal the left leg avulsion fracture. Roberson apparently suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly during a workout Thursday. Once the injury heals, Roberson will be reevaluated and it's possible that he will be tagged with a timetable for a return. The Colorado product has been sidelined since scoring five points against the Pistons last season in January.