Carlson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

Carlson saw some decent run at center in the absences of both Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (heel) on Wednesday. His role hinges largely upon the availability of Oklahoma City's key players, which will be something to monitor on the Thunder's injury report prior to Friday's clash in Golden State.