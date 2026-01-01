Thunder's Branden Carlson: Expanded role Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 124-95 win over the Trail Blazers.
Carlson saw some decent run at center in the absences of both Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (heel) on Wednesday. His role hinges largely upon the availability of Oklahoma City's key players, which will be something to monitor on the Thunder's injury report prior to Friday's clash in Golden State.
More News
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Role evaporates Tuesday•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Sliding to second unit•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Drawing first start of season•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Strong showing off bench•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Fares well off bench•
-
Thunder's Branden Carlson: Scores double digits in win•