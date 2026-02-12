Thunder's Branden Carlson: Out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to lower-back spasms.
Carlson has eight days to rest up before the Feb. 20 matchup against the Nets. His absence should have a negligible impact on the Oklahoma City rotation Thursday, though.
