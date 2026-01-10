Carlson is in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Friday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Carlson will draw the start Friday due to the absences of Chet Holmgren (lower leg), Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus) and Jaylin Williams (heel). It'll be Carlson's second start of the season, with his first taking place Dec. 22 against Memphis, when he logged 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes.