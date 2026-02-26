Carlson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to low back soreness, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Carlson tweaked his back during the first quarter and will end his evening with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one turnover in four minutes. For now, Carlson should be considered questionable to face the Nuggets on Friday.