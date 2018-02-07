Thunder's Carmelo Anthony: Exits game with sprained ankle
Anthony suffered a sprained right ankle during Tuesday's game against the Warriors and is questionable to return, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The fact that Anthony hasn't been ruled out for entirety of the contest is encouraging it's nothing overly serious, though another update should be provided shortly. If he does miss time, it would likely be a combination of Patrick Patterson and Jerami Grant that helped cover the power forward minutes.
