Wallace is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Spurs on Tuesady, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace started in 24 of the Thunder's first 25 games of the regular season, but Tuesday will mark the third time in five games that he'll come off the bench as Oklahoma City go with two big men in the starting lineup in Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Across eight games in December, Wallace has averaged 6.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 threes and 2.9 steals over 25.9 minutes per game.