Wallace will start Monday's game against Detroit, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Oklahoma City is playing the second half of a back-to-back, so Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) will take the night off. As a result, Wallace will rejoin the starting lineup. The 22-year-old has started 57 games this season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.3 blocks and 2.1 steals across 27.6 minutes per contest in those appearances.