Wallace underwent surgery Friday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Wallace is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season. However, there's still a chance he will return late in the campaign after sustaining the shoulder injury in Sunday's win over the Clippers. With Jalen Williams (leg) also set to be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season, Alex Caruso (ankle) should see significant playing time once cleared to return. In the meantime, Jared McCain, Bennett Stirtz and Josh Dix are expected to see increased burn.