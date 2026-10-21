Wallace finished Tuesday's 116-104 victory over the Spurs with six points (3-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 19 minutes.

Wallace started alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but failed to convert any of his four attempts from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, reserve guard Jared McCain erupted for 20 points and six three-pointers in 22 minutes, outscoring Wallace despite coming off the bench. Wallace's defensive contributions should keep him involved, but competition for backcourt minutes could make his offensive production inconsistent.

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