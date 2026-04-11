Thunder's Cason Wallace: Out for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix.
Wallace will miss a second consecutive contest due to left great toe soreness, though he will likely be able to return for the start of the playoffs. The third-year guard will finish the regular season with averages of 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals in 26.6 minutes per game across 77 regular-season appearances (58 starts).
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