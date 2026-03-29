Thunder's Cason Wallace: Headed to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace will come off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Knicks, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
This will be Wallace's 15th game of the season operating in a reserve role. As a member of the second unit, Wallace owns averages of 5.9 points and 1.6 steals per game.
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