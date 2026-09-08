Wallace is the most likely replacement for Luguentz Dort in Oklahoma City's starting lineup after Dort was traded to the Hawks in mid-July, according to Anthony Slater of ESPN.

The Thunder traded Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in cost-cutting maneuvers this offseason, leaving increased playing time available for the likes of Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and Wallace. The 22-year-old started 58 of his 77 regular-season appearances in 2025-26 due in large part to Jalen Williams (hamstring) missing significant time, and with Dort out of the picture, Wallace has a strong chance to carve out a full-time role in the starting lineup in the 2026-27 campaign. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals across 27.7 minutes per game in his 58 starts last regular season.