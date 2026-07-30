Thunder's Cason Wallace: Could see larger role

According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's decision to trade Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort was driven largely by financial considerations, creating a larger opportunity for Wallace entering 2026-27.

Wallace has already established himself as one of the Thunder's top perimeter defenders, and he could take on a more prominent offensive role while continuing to split backcourt minutes with Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and rookie Jared McCain. His all-around game will give him plenty of intrigue late in fantasy drafts.