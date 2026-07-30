Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Thunder's Cason Wallace: Could see larger role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

According to Bryan Toporek of Forbes, Oklahoma City's decision to trade Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort was driven largely by financial considerations, creating a larger opportunity for Wallace entering 2026-27.

Wallace has already established himself as one of the Thunder's top perimeter defenders, and he could take on a more prominent offensive role while continuing to split backcourt minutes with Alex Caruso, Ajay Mitchell and rookie Jared McCain. His all-around game will give him plenty of intrigue late in fantasy drafts.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!