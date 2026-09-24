Thunder general manager Sam Presti said the organization thinks "very highly" of Wallace and indicated that trading Luguentz Dort was partly a reflection of the team's belief in the 22-year-old guard, according to Rylan Stiles of SI.com.

Wallace started 58 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals in 27.7 minutes per game in those contests. With Dort no longer in Oklahoma City, Wallace appears positioned for an increased role and could become a full-time starter in 2026-27.