Wallace provided 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Friday's 128-103 win over the Suns.

Wallace returned to the bench after making a spot start in the overtime loss over the Rockets on Wednesday, but that didn't stop him from producing a solid outing. The nature of his bench role limits his upside, but Wallace has started to show he can deliver regardless of his role in the rotation. He's scored in double digits in four of his last 10 appearances (one start).