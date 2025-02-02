Wallace has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder strain, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.
The 21-year-old scored two points (1-4 FG) and collected two steals over nine minutes before he checked out of the game for good with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter. Kenrich Williams opened the second half with the starting unit in place of Wallace, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Thunder's next game Monday versus the Bucks.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Available for Sunday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leaves with apparent facial injury•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Starting Thursday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Leads bench in scoring Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: On bench Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Plays well in win•