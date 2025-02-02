Wallace has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Kings due to a right shoulder strain, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

The 21-year-old scored two points (1-4 FG) and collected two steals over nine minutes before he checked out of the game for good with 3:14 remaining in the first quarter. Kenrich Williams opened the second half with the starting unit in place of Wallace, who can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Thunder's next game Monday versus the Bucks.