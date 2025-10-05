Thunder's Cason Wallace: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
Wallace, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell (ankle) will all take a seat during the first half of a preseason back-to-back set for the Thunder. Wallace's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Dallas.
