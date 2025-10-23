Thunder's Cason Wallace: Won't play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wallace (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Wallace is out with a knee injury after playing 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets. The banged-up Thunder will likely need Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins to soak up more playing time Thursday. Wallace will look to return for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
More News
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Questionable vs. Pacers•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Tallies four steals in victory•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Club option exercised•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Out of starting lineup•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Tallies five swipes in win•
-
Thunder's Cason Wallace: Will start vs. Indiana•