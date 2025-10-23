Wallace (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Wallace is out with a knee injury after playing 42 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets. The banged-up Thunder will likely need Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins to soak up more playing time Thursday. Wallace will look to return for Saturday's game against the Hawks.