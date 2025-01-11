Holmgren (hip) joined the Thunder for their four-game road trip that began Wednesday and is beginning to increase his physical activity, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

Prior to Wednesday's 129-122 loss to the Cavaliers, Holmgren was seen going through some movement drills on the court during the Thunder's shootaround that day. The activity came just over a week after Holmgren was cleared to ditch the crutches he had been using to get around since suffering a right iliac wing fracture Nov. 10. Now two months removed from the injury, Holmgren is within the 8-to-10-week period the Thunder had previously cited as the point that the team would provide an update on his return-to-play protocol. Oklahoma City is thus expected to update Holmgren's status soon, though since he's not yet practicing, he's probably at least a couple weeks away from being ready for game action.