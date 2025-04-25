Holmgren notched 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds over 32 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holmgren led the Thunder in rebounds and finished as the club's third-leading scorer Thursday. The big man shot 0-for-4 in the first half, though he scored 23 of his 24 points in the second -- including 16 in the third quarter. He's averaging 21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.3 blocks across 28.7 minutes per game during the first round.