Holmgren provided 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Holmgren provided decent numbers on both ends of the floor but was certainly not at his best. Despite leading for most of the game, Oklahoma City came up just short thanks to a last-second three-pointer courtesy of Aaron Gordon. Having not played for more than a week may have factored into OKC's loss, but the team will look to bounce back Wednesday in Game 2.
