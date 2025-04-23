Holmgren logged 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and five blocks over 33 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 win over the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holmgren posted his second-straight double-double of the playoffs and showed off his defensive dominants with a game-high five blocks. Including playoffs, Holmgren has 13 double-doubles and five games in which he's logged at least five blocks. He's also been efficient from beyond the arc this postseason, connecting on six of his 12 three-point attempts in two playoff games.