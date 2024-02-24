Holmgren amassed 25 points (11-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks over 23 minutes during Friday's 147-106 victory over the Wizards.

Holmgren missed just three of his 14 shots -- all of them from beyond the arc -- but recorded his third double-double over his last five appearances as the Thunder cruised to another easy win. Holmgren has been remarkably consistent for a rookie, scoring in double digits in nine games in a row and averaging 17.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 assists per game during that stretch.