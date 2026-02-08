Holmgren amassed 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and 14 rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-106 loss to the Rockets.

The 23-year-old center missed OKC's last game Wednesday due to a sore back, but Holmgren looked none the worse for wear in return as he recorded his 15th double-double of the season. Ten of them have come in his last 18 games dating back to Dec. 31, a stretch in which Holmgren is averaging 16.4 points, 9.8 boards, 2.7 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 threes.