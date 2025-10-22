Holmgren produced 28 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 125-124 double-overtime win over the Rockets.

Holmgren started the game on fire, keeping the Thunder close early. It was one of the best offensive performances of his career, an indication that he is perhaps going to be more aggressive on that end of the floor this season. While he failed to record a defensive stat, managers should feel comfortable that he will get things going on that end of the floor, sooner rather than later.