Holmgren totaled 29 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 126-107 victory over Houston.

The Thunder have struggled a bit offensively, but when Holmgrean and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are dialed in at he same time, an excellent team result usually follows. Holmgren has registered double-digit rebounds four times this season, and his five-rebound result Friday was a bit of an outlier. Despite Friday's low number, Holmgren is a nightly double-double threat who will also add his share of blocked shots.