Holmgren finished with 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's 111-91 win over the Rockets.

Holmgren enjoyed a strong night across the board, leading the Thunder in rebounds and blocks on the way to a convincing victory. He ended the game as his team's second-leading scorer behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 20 points and responded well from an eight-point output in his previous appearance Tuesday against San Antonio. Holmgren has now recorded a double-double in three of his last four matchups.