Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns.
Holmgren will be held out of a second consecutive contest due to lower-back spasms, though he should be good to go for the postseason. With the Thunder listing 10 players out for their regular-season finale, Branden Carlson and Kenrich Williams should see increased playing time in the frontcourt once again.
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