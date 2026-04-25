Holmgren accumulated 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 win over the Suns in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Holmgren's only miss came from three-point territory, and he again did an excellent job locking down the paint for Oklahoma City. Through the first three games of this series, Holmgren has racked up a total of eight swats.