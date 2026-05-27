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Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Double-double in Game 5 win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hartenstein finished Tuesday's 127-114 victory over San Antonio in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 12 points (6-8 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists and one block across 31 minutes.

The 28-year-old center grabbed his highest rebounding total of the playoffs as he recorded his second double-double of the series and third of the postseason in 13 games. After a rough Game 1, Hartenstein has bounced back to average 9.8 points, 10.8 boards and 3.5 assists in 24.3 minutes over the last four games against the Spurs.

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