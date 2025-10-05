Hartenstein (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein will join Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Chet Holmgren (rest), Luguentz Dort (rest), Cason Wallace (rest), Alex Caruso (rest) and Ajay Mitchell (ankle) on the sideline for the front end of the club's back-to-back set. The big man's next opportunity to play will come Monday against Dallas.