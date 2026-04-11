Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Out for regular-season finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Phoenix due to left soleus injury management.
The Thunder are listing 10 players out for their regular-season finale, including Chet Holmgren (back) and Hartenstein. However, the veteran big man should be available for the start of the postseason. Branden Carlson and Kenrich Williams should see significant burn in the frontcourt once again Sunday.
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