Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein notched nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 120-107 victory over Phoenix in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Hartenstein played a modest role in this contest with the Thunder leaning on their small-ball lineups. Through the opening two games, he's averaging 21.0 minutes with 8.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks.
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