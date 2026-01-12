Thunder's Isaiah Hartenstein: Sitting again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hartenstein (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Hartenstein is in line for another absence while on the mend from a right calf strain. He remains without a clear timetable for a return, and his next opportunity to play will arrive Thursday in Houston.
