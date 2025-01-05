Hartenstein had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-92 victory over the Celtics.

Hartenstein filled the stat sheet on the defensive end against Boston, racking up three or more blocks for the third time this season. The big man has found his footing with the Thunder, and he's currently on pace to average career highs in points (12.0), rebounds (12.2), assists (4.0) and blocks (1.4) through 20 regular-season appearances. Hartenstein has been a force on the glass all season, and he was only two points shy of his 14th double-double in Sunday's win.