Hartenstein had 12 points (6-12 FG), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes during Monday's 121-119 loss to Denver in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren each had five fouls apiece, but the Thunder had a lot of success with their small-ball lineups Monday with Alex Caruso providing a major spark off the bench. Through five postseason games, Hartenstein's production hasn't been as good as his stats in the regular season with 9.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.6 minutes per game.
