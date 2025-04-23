Hartenstein closed with six points (3-7 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-99 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hartenstein got the job done on the glass along with Chet Holmgren, as the two big men combined for 21 rebounds. Oklahoma City will now head into Game 3 with a commanding 2-0 lead as this series shifts to Memphis for the next two games.