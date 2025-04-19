Hartenstein (Achilles) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Hartenstein missed the final three games of the regular season, but that was because the Thunder were cautious with him, as the team had already locked up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. During his first season in Oklahoma City, Hartenstein averaged 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals in 57 regular-season appearances (53 starts).